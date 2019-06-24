App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 08:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Can discuss on any issue during assembly session: Naveen Patnaik

All the promises made to the people of the state by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in its manifesto for the recent elections will be followed up, the chief minister said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said his party is ready for discussion on any issue in a constructive manner, during the first session of the 16th assembly beginning on June 25.

"We are open to discussion on all matters relating to Odisha during the ensuing assembly session," Patnaik told reporters, after a meeting of the BJD legislature party here to chalk out strategies for the upcomming session.

All the promises made to the people of the state by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in its manifesto for the recent elections will be followed up, the chief minister said.

The state government will present the annual budget for the 2019-20 fiscal on June 28, assembly sources said.

The session will also see the BJP taking the role of the state's main opposition party for the first time in the House.

Congress had been the main opposition in the assembly ever since BJD came to power in Odisha in 2000.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 08:03 am

tags #India #Politics

