App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 04, 2019 05:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Campaigning ends for fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls in Bengal

Besides general election observers and expenditure observers, the poll panel has for the first time deployed a special police observer and a special observer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The high-pitched campaigning by different political parties for seven Lok Sabha constituencies going to the polls in the fifth phase on May 6 came to an end Saturday evening.

The campaigning during the last couple of days was marred by the panic over Cyclone Fani, which caused large scale destruction in neighbouring Odisha.

The fear over the calamity led all political parties to cancel their election meetings.

On the last day of campaigning the BJP candidate of Bongaon(SC) seat, Shantanu Thakur was injured in a road accident.

related news

Seats in which elections will be held on Monday are Bongaon(SC), Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Serampore, Hooghly and Arambagh (SC) where an electorate of 1,16,91,889 will decide the fate of 83 candidates, the Election Commission said.

The EC will deploy a total 578 companies of central forces, which will cover almost 100 per cent polling booths in the seven constituencies to ensure free and fair polling, officials in the poll body said.

All the seven seats, which are spread across North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hoogly districts and parts of Nadia district, will see a four-cornered contest between Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and the Left Front major CPI(M).

The campaign saw poll meetings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congres supremo Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee also participated in a number of roadshows. In Bongaon(SC) seat, which is on the Indo-Bangla border and has a large number of voters from the Matua community, TMC has fielded Mamata Thakur against the BJP candidate Shantanu Thakur.

The Left Front constituent CPI(M) has nominated Alakesh Das, while the Congress has nominated Sourav Prosad.

The Matuas (Namasudras) are a closely-knit scheduled caste group with presence in five parliamentary seats in North and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal, making them one of the biggest vote banks in the state. Shantanu Thakur is the grandson of the late Matua matriarch Binapani Devi, while Mamata Bala Thakur is her daughter-in-law.

In Barrackpore, the TMC has fielded its sitting MP Dinesh Trivedi against BJP's Arjun Singh, who had defected from Mamata Banerjee's party ahead of the poll. The Congress has nominated Md Alam and CPI(M) Gargi Chatterjee.

Howrah Lok Sabha seat will see TMC's Prasun Banerjee, a footballer-turned politician locking horns with BJP's Rantidev Sengupta. Congress has nominated Suvra Ghosh and the CPI(M) Sumitro Adhikary. In Uluberia seat TMC's Sajda Ahmed will contest against Joy Banerjee of BJP. The Congress has fielded Shoma Ranisree Roy and CPI(M) Maksuda Khatun. Kalyan Banerjee is the TMC candidate from Sreerampur seat against BJP's Debjit Sarkar. The Congress has nominated Debabrata Biswas and CPI(M) has fielded Tirthankar Ray for the seat.

In Hooghly seat Ratna De Nag of TMC will contest against BJP's celebrity candidate Locket Chatterjee. The CPI(M) has nominated Pradip Saha and the Congress Pratul Chandra Saha for the seat.

In Arambagh(SC) seat, TMC's Aparupa Poddar will contest against Tapan Kumar Ray of BJP. The CPI(M) has fielded Sakti Mohan Malik and Congress Jyoti Kumari Das.

Braving inclement weather due to Cyclone Fani, the polling personnel have already left for the 13,290 booths in the seven constituencies.

Besides general election observers and expenditure observers, the poll panel has for the first time deployed a special police observer and a special observer.

In another first, VVPAT will be used in all polling booths along with the EVMs, EC sources said.
First Published on May 4, 2019 05:38 pm

tags #Cyclone Fani #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs DC: Ish Sodhi gets rid of Shikhart Dhawan a ...

Fakira from SOTY2: Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday's chemistry isn't im ...

Akshay Kumar: Actor Siddharth takes a jibe at his citizenship and his ...

Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday's romantic track ...

KKR vs KXIP: Shah Rukh Khan dedicates the win to young knight Shubman ...

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha gets a release date, may clash with Ra ...

Sania Mirza is in Mumbai with her cute son Izhaan, pics here!

IPL 2019 Highlights: Shubman Gill stars as KKR beat KXIP by 7 wickets

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sonakshi Sinha campaigns for mother Poonam S ...

Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Peace, Urges Centre, Militants to Announce Ce ...

Nitish Working to Provide LED Bulbs As Oppn Pushes Bihar into Darkness ...

Archery Association of India Names Acting President to Start Election ...

Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas to Marry Again in France, Priyanka Chopra's Br ...

Cyclone Fani Didn't Cause Much Damage in Bengal, Says CM Mamata Banerj ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs SRH Match at Chinnaswamy Stadium: SRH Look ...

Huddersfield Town Chairman Dean Hoyle to Sell Club after Relegation fr ...

Even as Cyclone Fani Hit Campaigns, Climate Change Yet to Find Space i ...

Flight Operations Resume at Kolkata, Bhubaneswar Airports as Cyclone F ...

Why Congress’ disorganised state — as Rahul Gandhi admitted — ma ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Digital India is on mute; politicians of all hues ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Uttar Pradesh babus make beeline for politic ...

Everything that you need to know about Warren Buffett and Berkshire Ha ...

Cyclone Fani: Here's how it was named and what it means

Market this week: Midcaps underperforms benchmark indices, Yes Bank pl ...

It's bull and bear case for Biocon: Analysts divided as flat performan ...

Wall Street opens higher after strong jobs data

Jet Airways has become a trading item with 'no asset value'

Avengers: Endgame left us with a deep sense of loss but also enough ch ...

Lok Sabha election: Congress' inability to adapt to the times means AA ...

In Kashmir, accidental blasts due to uncleared explosives at encounter ...

Thailand officially crowns Maha Vajiralongkorn as king amid ongoing po ...

Gujarat govt offers to play the umpire; suggests PepsiCo India make it ...

Caster Semenya vs IAAF: Believing that testosterone is a superhuman ho ...

Kutch's coastal ecology steadily trampled, locals' livelihoods threate ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: In Coorg, unwanted 'development' comes ...

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India could go up to Rs 57,999 for the 12 GB RA ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.