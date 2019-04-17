Campaign Trail — 6: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders continue poll blitzkrieg

From Uttar Pradesh to Tamil Nadu, the prime minister, party chiefs and chief ministers addressed rallies and gatherings in the poll-bound country. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 General view of the crowd during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Korba, Chhattisgarh on April 16. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi) 2/10 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin during an election rally for Dayanidhi Maran, the party candidate from Central Chennai Lok Sabha constituency, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on April 16. (Image: ANI) 3/10 Congress President Rahul Gandhi along with former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and former CM Siddaramaiah during a public meeting on April 13. (Image: Twitter/@INCIndia) 4/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a rally in Aligarh, UP on April 14. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi) 5/10 Congress President Rahul Gandhi, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others hold a roadshow in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh on April 10. (Image: Twitter/@RahulGandhi) 6/10 Union Home Minister and BJP candidate Rajnath Singh during a roadshow before filing his nomination from Lucknow constituency in Uttar Pradesh on April 16. (Image: ANI) 7/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at a rally in Andipatti, Tamil Nadu on April 13. (Image: Twitter/@AIADMKOfficial) 8/10 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Tumakuru, Karnataka on April 16. (Image: Twitter/@AmitShah) 9/10 All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting in Bhagwangola on April 15. (Image: ANI) 10/10 Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje with BJP’s Jaipur (Urban) seat candidate Ramcharan Bohra during the public election meeting ahead of the file nomination for the general elections on April 15. (Image: ANI) First Published on Apr 17, 2019 03:18 pm