Campaign Trail — 1: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka address Congress Working Committee meet in Gujarat

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision making body of the party, held a day-long meeting in Gujarat on March 12 after 58 years. It was last held in the state at Bhavnagar in 1961. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi walks towards the podium to address party workers as Congress President Rahul Gandhi looks on during Jan Sankalp Rally in Gandhinagar on March 12. (Image: PTI) 2/10 On the anniversary of Gandhiji's Dandi March, the party president Rahul Gandhi addresses the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Ahmedabad. (Image: PTI) 3/10 Rahul Gandhi shakes hands with Patidar leader Hardik Patel as he joins Congress, during a public meeting, in Gandhinagar. (Image: PTI) 4/10 Priyanka Gandhi is shown how to make thread from cotton during her visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi spend time at the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati on March 12. (Image: Twitter/ @INCIndia ) 6/10 Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders pay their respects at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Memorial in Ahmedabad. (Image: Twitter/ @INCIndia) 7/10 Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during Jan Sankalp Rally in Gandhinagar on March 12. (Image: PTI) 8/10 Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi pay their tributes at the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati, Ahmedabad on March 12. (Image: Twitter/@INCIndia) 9/10 General Secretaries from Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia and Priyanka Gandhi, with former Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja, at the Congress Working Committee meeting in Gujarat on March 12. (Image: Twitter/@INCIndia) 10/10 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi at the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati, Ahmedabad. (Image: Twitter/@INCIndia) First Published on Mar 13, 2019 07:37 am