Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAIT slams Rahul Gandhi's statement on abolishing GST

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said Gandhi should not do any politics using shoulders of the traders else traders are capable to give a fitting reply in forthcoming elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Traders' body CAIT on March 24 criticised Congress President Rahul Gandhi's statement of abolishing GST if voted to power, saying he does not have a blue print of any alternative tax structure. The attempt of Gandhi for seeking political mileage making traders a scapegoat is deeply regretted and vehemently opposed by CAIT, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.

He said Gandhi should not do any politics using shoulders of the traders else traders are capable to give a fitting reply in forthcoming elections.

The CAIT secretary general said Gandhi is opposing the GST "whereas he does not have a blue print of any alternate tax structure".

Khandelwal demanded Gandhi should speak out the plans and programmes thought by the Congress party for traders and added that there must be a blue print of alternative tax structure before abolishing GST.

While addressing a traders' conference in New Delhi, he said the Congress has ruled the country for a long time and in such a long tenure, the trading community was never on priority of the government or for the Congress party.

In reference to forthcoming elections, Khandelwal claimed almost 7 crore traders across the country have now converted into a vote bank due to a two-month national campaign of the CAIT under the slogan "One Nation-One Trader-Ten Votes".

The CAIT would shortly release a National Charter of Traders carrying core issues of the trading community and whoever political party gives a logical road map of solutions, the traders will vote for that party as one unit across the country, Khandelwal said.
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 05:59 pm

