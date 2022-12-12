Cabinet to be expanded soon in consultation with central leadership, says HP CM Sukhwinder Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh ministry will be expanded soon in consultation with the Congress high command and begin work on implementing pre-poll promises from its first Cabinet meeting, Sukhuwinder Singh Sukhu said after assuming charge as the chief minister on Monday.

Sukhu told reporters all "guarantee schemes" would be implemented in the first Cabinet meeting. Among the "guarantees" offered by the Congress ahead of the elections include implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, about 5 lakh jobs for the youth, a Rs 680-crore start-up fund for youths, Rs 1,500 per month to women and free electricity up to 300 units of consumption.

He also said a Transparency Act would be brought in to ensure zero tolerance towards corruption. Such legislation normally requires elected representatives to disclose their assets and sources of income.

Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri took oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister on Sunday and up to 10 more ministers will be inducted into the Cabinet.

The chief minister said expansion of the Cabinet would be done in consultation with the Congress' state in-charge Rajiv Shukla with the party high command taking the final call.

The Cabinet will be a mix of professionals, youth and representatives of all sections of society. Experience of senior party leaders, former ministers Kaul Singh Thakur, Vidya Stokes and Viplove Thakur will be helpful in setting the roadmap, he said, adding, "Hum satta nahi, vyasastha parivartan ke liye aaye hai (We have come to change the system, not just the government)".

There is complete coordination in the organisation and the government, said Sukhu, who also met the party's state unit chief Pratibha Singh at the Secretariat before later chairing a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party. "I had never dreamed of becoming the chief minister but with the grace of God and support and good wishes of my supporters, I have reached this position and my only ambition is to serve the people, especially the underprivileged," he said. Sukhu's deputy Agnihotri said the decision to implement the Old Pension Scheme would be taken within 10 days. He added that the government was stable and would last its full five-year term, "Yeh government chalegi bhi, dauregi bhi aur perform bhi karegi (This government will not only walk, but run and perform)". "We will fulfil all the poll promises and the Congress manifesto will be adopted as a policy document," he said.

PTI

