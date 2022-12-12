 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cabinet to be expanded soon in consultation with central leadership, says HP CM Sukhwinder Sukhu

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST

The Himachal Pradesh ministry will be expanded soon in consultation with the Congress high command and begin work on implementing pre-poll promises from its first Cabinet meeting, Sukhuwinder Singh Sukhu said after assuming charge as the chief minister on Monday.

Sukhu told reporters all "guarantee schemes" would be implemented in the first Cabinet meeting. Among the "guarantees" offered by the Congress ahead of the elections include implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, about 5 lakh jobs for the youth, a Rs 680-crore start-up fund for youths, Rs 1,500 per month to women and free electricity up to 300 units of consumption.

He also said a Transparency Act would be brought in to ensure zero tolerance towards corruption. Such legislation normally requires elected representatives to disclose their assets and sources of income.

Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri took oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister on Sunday and up to 10 more ministers will be inducted into the Cabinet.

The chief minister said expansion of the Cabinet would be done in consultation with the Congress' state in-charge Rajiv Shukla with the party high command taking the final call.

The Cabinet will be a mix of professionals, youth and representatives of all sections of society. Experience of senior party leaders, former ministers Kaul Singh Thakur, Vidya Stokes and Viplove Thakur will be helpful in setting the roadmap, he said, adding, "Hum satta nahi, vyasastha parivartan ke liye aaye hai (We have come to change the system, not just the government)".