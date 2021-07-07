Cabinet Reshuffle: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan dropped amid COVID-19 pandemic

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a Union Cabinet meeting. (Image: PIB)

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his deputy Ashwini Chaubey, were among 12 ministers in the Narendra Modi cabinet who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle on July 7.

The exit has come as a surprise for many as it comes at a time when the country is preparing for the third wave of COVID-19.

Vardhan’s resignation comes amid criticism against the Centre over its handling of the second wave of COVID-19 in April-May.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was among the first to comment on the resignations.



The resignations of the Union Health Minister and the MoS Health is a candid confession that the Modi government has utterly failed in managing the pandemic

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 7, 2021

Vardhan, the Member of Parliament from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk has been dropped as health minister for the second time since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government took charge in 2014. He was Union Health Minister from May 2014 till November 2014 in the first Narendra Modi government.

An ENT surgeon, Vardhan was also Delhi’s health minister in the ’90s and played a crucial role in the Pulse Polio programme.

Among other heavyweight ministers who resigned in the run-up to the reshuffle include Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, and Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

As many as 43 leaders were inducted as ministers in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Union Cabinet during the swearing-in at Rashtrapati Bhawan on July 7. This includes 36 new faces, including seven women and 12 first-time members of parliament (MPs), and seven ministers of state (MoS) who were elevated. This is the first reshuffle of the PM Modi-led government since NDA retained power in 2019.