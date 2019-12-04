Cabinet nod to withdraw J&K reservation Bill from Parliament

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its formal nod to withdraw a Bill, which sought to provide reservation to economically backward people of Jammu and Kashmir, as the state reorganisation law provided for a similar quota. Union minister Prakash Javadekar said here that the Cabinet gave its nod to withdraw the Bill formally as the draft law had become irrelevant.

The government had recently withdrawn the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 from Lok Sabha.

It was withdrawn from the House as central laws providing quota to the economically backward class are now applicable to the union territories post repeal of special provisions under Article 370.

The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah in the last session.