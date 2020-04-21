App
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet expansion of Shivraj Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government to happen today

For almost a month, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been running a one-person Cabinet, even as the state battles rising number of novel coronavirus cases.

Moneycontrol News
The state cabinet of Madhya Pradesh will be expanded on April 21, according to news reports. This comes almost month after Shivraj Singh Chouhan took over as the state's chief minister.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput are likely to be sworn-in as ministers at 12.00 pm, according to news agency ANI.

Chouhan has been running a one-person cabinet for almost a month, even as the state battles rising number of novel coronavirus cases. Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 1,485 cases including 74 deaths. Indore has emerged as a major hotspot in the country.

In March, Chouhan had taken over as the Chief Minister after the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state collapsed following the rebellion by senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and amid resignations from Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) close to him.

BJP had lost the 2018 Assembly election to the Congress after having governed the state for 15 consecutive years. Chouhan had served as the Chief Minister for 13 of those years.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 09:14 am

tags #India #Madhya Pradesh #Politics #Shivraj Chouhan

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.