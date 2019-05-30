App
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 08:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet expansion no solution to overcome problems: Veerappa Moily

Buoyed by the landslide win in the LS polls, the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in the 224-member assembly in the May polls last year, is reportedly eyeing to capture power amid reports of a rift between Congress and JDS.

An expansion or reshuffling of cabinet would not help JDS-Congress coalition government, which is facing a turmoil after the Lok Sabha election debacle, senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily said.

He suggested that the cabinet reshuffle or expansion should happen only after ascertaining reasons for the failure of JDS and Congress alliance in Lok Sabha polls.

"I think, going for expansion or reshuffle immediately is not going to help. It may further disrupt coalition government's prospects," Moily, a former state chief minister, told PTI.

His comments come amid reports that a cabinet expansion or reshuffle was on the cards in a bid to save the coalition government with Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, deputed by the high command, holding meetings with senior leaders and ministers and attending a legislature party meeting.

Moily, who himself tasted defeat in Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha seat, said there was no question of Congress withdrawing support to JDS. "We don't want BJP to form government at the Centre and here... I think, we should save this government and keep BJP and communal forces away which is need of the hour because Karnataka has always been secular," he added.

Moily said the pre-poll alliance between Congress and JDS had not worked for the two in the Lok Sabha elections and they could have won 12 seats together had there been a three-cornered contest. He said absence of coordination committees at all levels including taluka and district levels, had hit the electoral prospects of both the partners.

"What is the use of having coordination committee at state level. Such committees should be at every level - talukas and districts, which has not happened. Even the Common Minimum Programme, which was approved by the coalition cabinet, has not been printed," he lamented.

Because of the absence of coordination committees at all levels, instances of bickerings were taking place between the coalition partners, Moily added.

He said "lack of resources including funds" played a major role in the combine's dismal performance. Asked about Congress leader Roshan Baig's appeal to Muslim community to reconsider supporting the party, Moily said he cannot be an opportunistic in making such comments just because he was not given ticket for LS polls and not accommodated in the state cabinet.

Moreover, Moily said, Baig had not been consistently loyal to the Congress and he was in JDS earlier. "Abusing party leaders openly is not in the interest of the party. Anything on ideology and party matters can be discussed within the four walls of the party," he said.
First Published on May 30, 2019 08:00 am

