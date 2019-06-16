App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2019 07:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet expansion for regional balance, new faces: Maharashtra CM

Thirteen ministers were inducted into the state government June 16, and six serving ministers tendered their resignations to the CM, all of which were accepted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the cabinet expansion carried out Sunday was for regional balance and to create an opportunity for other party workers to serve, and no one was dropped for "poor performance".

Thirteen ministers were inducted into the state government June 16, and six serving ministers tendered their resignations to the CM, all of which were accepted.

Speaking on the eve of the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature, Fadnavis said, "We wanted to present new faces as well as create a regional balance. No one in the cabinet was removed because of poor performance. The new team will perform better."

Close

Commenting on a Lokayukta report related to outgoing Housing Minister Prakash Mehta's alleged land deal, Fadnavis said, "The report is going to be presented in the House. I cannot comment on it now."

related news

Speaking on former Congressman Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's induction into the cabinet, the Maharashtra CM claimed, "I have been doing developmental work and that is why new people are joining the BJP."

With Sunday's expansion, the Fandavis government now has 41 ministers.

Explaining the cabinet size mathematics, a BJP leader said, "Six MLAs have resigned from the House in the last six months. This has reduced the strength of the Assembly to 282 from 288. Rules specify that the cabinet size cannot be more than 15 per cent of the strength of the Assembly. Due to this, the cabinet size can be only 42, down from 43."

There are 42 ministers in the government currently including chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 16, 2019 06:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.