Cabinet Expansion | Anupriya Patel back as Union Minister: All you need to know about the Apna Dal leader

Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel

Anupriya Patel, the leader of Uttar Pradesh-based Apna Dal (Sonelal) - an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is among the 43 leaders who would take oath as Union Ministers on June 7. This would be Patel's second stint in the central government, as she was also a minister in the first tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here is all you need to know about Anupriya Patel

Patel, 40,is a member of Parliament from Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. The seat was won consecutively be her in in 2014 and 2019. She served as the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare between 2016 and 2019.

Patel was not included in the Cabinet after the Modi government was re-elected in May 2019. While this came as a disappointment for her supporters, reports had claimed that Patel had herself declined the offer to be inducted as a minister of state again.

It remains to be seen whether the prime minister would allot her a higher rank in her second stint at the Centre. Notably, her inclusion comes months ahead of the high-stake assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Patel is the daughter of Sone Lal Patel, who founded the Apna Dal political party. She pursued her higher education from Lady Shri Ram College for Women in New Delhi and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, formerly Kanpur University. She holds a master's degree in psychology and also Masters in Business Administration.

Before winning the Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat in 2014, Patel was in 2012, elected as the member of Uttar Pradesh assembly from the Rohaniya seat, which falls in Varanasi district.