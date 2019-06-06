App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 04:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet committees constitution highlights Amit Shah's importance

While Amit Shah is a member of all the eight committees, details of which were released by the government on June 6, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's name figured in all but one of them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Home Minister Amit Shah figures in all the Cabinet committees constituted by the government, a development that highlights his importance in the second Modi dispensation.

While Shah is a member of all the eight committees, details of which were released by the government on June 6, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's name figured in all but one of them.

The government has reconstituted six committees to reflect the changes in the new dispensation and formed two new Cabinet panels to deal with issues like investment, growth, employment and skill development, amid concerns over economic slowdown.

Close

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was home minister in the preceding government and member of six committees, is now a member of only two panels -- economic affairs and security.He is not a member of the cabinet committee on political affairs.

related news

The induction of Shah, who is also the BJP president, in the government has led many political observers to believe that he will be the second most powerful person in the new order.

The new appointment has further cemented his position.

Shah had chaired an informal meeting of several Cabinet ministers, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, besides Sitharaman, on June 4 over crude oil related issues.

Political sources noted that the government has been careful to maintain almost the same weightage of portfolios in the six committees, which existed earlier as well, as Singh as home minister was a member of all of them.

Sitharaman's predecessor in the finance ministry, Arun Jaitley was a member of all the committees which now figure her.He opted out of the new government over health issues.

Cabinet ministers representing BJP's allies, including Ram Vilas Paswan, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Arvind Sawant, are members of a few committees, like the last time.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 04:29 pm

tags #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.