you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAA 'unconstitutional', shouldn't be enforced in Maharashtra: Ashok Chavan

Large parts of the country, especially West Bengal and the north-east, saw widespread protests after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was enacted last week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ashok Chavan
Ashok Chavan

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday dubbed the amended Citizenship Act as "unconstitutional", and said it should not be implemented in Maharashtra.

Students of several colleges and universities across the country, including Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh strongly protested against the new citizenship law.

Students of several colleges and universities across the country, including Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh strongly protested against the new citizenship law.

Raising the matter in the Maharashtra Assembly, Chavan said, "It is an unconstitutional Act. It should not be implemented in the state."

"Some college students in Maharashtra have disapproved of the amended Citizenship Act. They have expressed their solidarity with people of the north-east as well," the former chief minister noted.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #Ashok Chavan #CAA #India #Maharashtra #Politics

