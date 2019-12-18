CAA 'unconstitutional', shouldn't be enforced in Maharashtra: Ashok Chavan

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday dubbed the amended Citizenship Act as "unconstitutional", and said it should not be implemented in Maharashtra.

Large parts of the country, especially West Bengal and the north-east, saw widespread protests after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was enacted last week.

Students of several colleges and universities across the country, including Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh strongly protested against the new citizenship law.

Raising the matter in the Maharashtra Assembly, Chavan said, "It is an unconstitutional Act. It should not be implemented in the state."