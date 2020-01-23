App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAA 'unconstitutional', must be withdrawn: Yashwant Sinha

"The government is trying to divert public attention but such diversion will not last long. It is temporary. The government should withdraw the CAA as it is unconstitutional," he said

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is "unconstitutional" and the central government must withdraw it, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha said on Thursday. Sinha also demanded a judicial probe into the violence that broke out in several parts of the country against the amended law, particularly in BJP ruled states.

"The government is trying to divert public attention but such diversion will not last long. It is temporary. The government should withdraw the CAA as it is unconstitutional," he said here.

"There are a number of problems and issues in the country which includes the issues of farmers, youth and unemployment. There is an atmosphere of unrest and the government should fulfil its constitutional duty without doing any discrimination on the basis of caste and religion," he added.

Sinha will extend his support to a rally which scheduled to be organised on Friday against the CAA, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register (NPR).

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

