CAA protests: Delhi court modifies bail conditions, allows Chandrashekhar Azad to visit national capital

Modifying its January 15 bail conditions, a Delhi court on January 21 allowed Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to travel to or stay in New Delhi.

On January 15 while granting bail to Azad, the court had said he should not be in the national capital for the next four weeks.

According to Live Law, the Judge said there's "no material" to suggest Azad "indulged in anything that is against law and order or national security".

Azad, however, will have to inform DCP crime before coming to the national capital. Moreover, according to news agency ANI, whenever Azad comes to Delhi, he will reside at the given address.

Azad will also have to inform the DCP via telephone and send an email if he is not in Delhi or Saharanpur, according to the news agency.

Azad had moved the court seeking bail in connection with violence during a protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi’s Daryaganj area, claiming that police invoked "boilerplate" charges against him and arrested him "mechanically" without following the due process of law.

The Bhim Army chief had claimed that he has been falsely implicated as the allegations levelled against him in the FIR were not only "ill founded", also "improbable".

Azad's outfit had called for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act on December 20.

The other 15 people arrested in the case were granted bail by the court on January 9.