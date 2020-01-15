App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CAA protests: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad granted bail by Delhi court

Azad had moved the court seeking bail in connection with violence during a protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi’s Daryaganj area

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi's Tis Hazari court on January 15 granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad but said that Azad should not be in the national capital for the next four weeks.

According to Live Law, Judge Kamini Lau said that she is concerned about security, "particularly in view of impeding Delhi elections."

"I want no interference in elections," Lau said, according to Live Law. She added, however, that whenever Azad needs to be in Delhi for treatment, he has to convey the same to the police.

On January 14, the court had slammed the Delhi Police saying, "You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pakistan."

Lau had further told the public prosecutor, “Even if it was Pakistan, you can go there and protest. Pakistan was a part of undivided India.”

The Judge had adjourned the matter till 2.00 pm on January 15 and had directed the police to produce all relevant materials to justify extended Azad’s custody.

Azad had moved the court seeking bail in connection with violence during a protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi’s Daryaganj area, claiming that police invoked "boilerplate" charges against him and arrested him "mechanically" without following the due process of law.

The Bhim Army chief, currently in judicial custody, claimed he has been falsely implicated as the allegations levelled against him in the FIR were not only "ill founded", also "improbable".

Azad's outfit had called for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act on December 20.

The other 15 people arrested in the case were granted bail by the court on January 9.

The court had earlier pulled up Tihar jail authorities for acting in a "callous manner" by flouting laws that safeguard a prisoner's right and asked them to ensure that Azad was treated for polycythemia, a disorder of blood thickness, and taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

It had said that despite knowing Azad's condition, he was given ordinary medical care and not the treatment needed to address his ailment.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 05:24 pm

