you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2019 01:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAA, NRC ploys to divert attention from serious issues: Pawar

He questioned why only migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given citizenship under the amended law and not the Sri Lankan Tamils.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

NCP president Sharad Pawar slammed the NDA government on December 21, saying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens were "ploys to divert" attention from serious issues plaguing the country.

"CAA and NRC are ploys to divert people's attention from serious issues that the country is facing," he told.

"Not just minorities, but those who care for the country's unity and progress are opposing CAA and NRC. The new citizenship law will disturb and hurt religious and social unity and harmony of the country," he said.

Eight states, including Bihar, ruled by an NDA ally, have refused to implement the law and Maharashtra should also take a similar stand, Pawar said in response to a query.

"The CAA may be a central act, but the implementation will be done by the state agencies. But do the states have resources and machinery to do so," he asked.

The former Union minister also sought an SIT probe, headed by a retired judge, into Pune police's action against activists in the Elgar Parishad case.

First Published on Dec 21, 2019 01:10 pm

tags #CAA protests #India #Politics

