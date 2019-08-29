App
HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats from UP announced

The election will be held on September 23 and the counting will take place on the same evening.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Election Commission on August 29 announced bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant after Samajwadi Party members resigned to join the BJP.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on September 5, the Commission said.

Sanjay Seth and Surendra Singh Nagar had resigned earlier this month from their seats and had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Their terms were to end on July 7, 2022.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 12:56 pm

tags #India #Politics

