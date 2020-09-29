172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|bypolls-to-one-lok-sabha-and-56-assembly-seats-on-november-3-and-7-election-commission-5899531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 04:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats on November 3 and 7: Election Commission

PTI
File image
File image

Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats will be held on November 3 and 7, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. The votes will be counted on November 10.

While bypolls to 54 assembly seats will take place on November 3, by-elections for one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar and two assembly seats in Manipur will be held on November 7, the Commission said.

Before announcing the schedule, the poll panel had issued a separate statement on Tuesday to announce that it has decided not to hold assembly bypolls in seven seats across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal "at this stage" after specific request from the states.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 02:20 pm

