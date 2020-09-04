Bypolls to 64 assembly seats, one LS seat to be held along with Bihar elections: Election Commission

By-elections to 64 assembly seat and one parliamentary seat across the country will be held around the same time as Bihar assembly elections in October-November, the Election Commission of India said on September 4.

One of the major factors in clubbing these elections together is the relative ease of movement of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), other law and order forces, and related logistics issues, the commission said.

The decision was taken during a meeting that reviewed the reports and inputs from Chief Secretaries (Chief Electoral Officers), seeking deferment of the bypolls in their states in view of the heavy rains and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Considering that the general assembly elections of Bihar are also due and required to be completed before November 29, 2020, the commission has decided to conduct all the 65 by-elections and the general assembly elections of Bihar around the same time. One of the major factors in clubbing them together is the relative ease of movement of CAPF, other law and order forces, and related logistics issues,” the commission said in a statement.

These bypolls are to be conducted across eight states.

As many as four states – Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat – had earlier written to the commission urging it to defer the by-elections to the state assembly, citing a surge in COVID-19 cases and heavy rains.

The commission said the schedule of Bihar polls as well as these by-elections will be announced at an appropriate time.