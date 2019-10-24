App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 165
INC+ : 95

Need 50 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 36

Need 10 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bypoll results 2019 | Sharad Pawar's iconic speech trumps NCP turncoat Udayanraje Bhosale in Satara?

Satara has traditionally been a Congress-NCP bastion, but Bhosale is known to wield considerable influence within the region

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena alliance looks set to form the government in Maharashtra comfortably, the BJP's hope of securing for itself another Lok Sabha seat from Maharashtra seems to be distant for now.

The by-elections in Satara Lok Sabha constituency— necessitated after the sitting Member of Parliament (MP), Udayanraje Bhosale, resigned to join the BJP— seem to be going the NCP way. NCP's Shriniwas Patil, a close Sharad Pawar aide, is taking on Bhosale from the constituency.

Bhosale, who had contested from the seat in 2014 and 2019 from NCP, had won both times by a comfortable margin. The leader, who is known to be the strongman from the region, is a descendant of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Close

Satara has traditionally been a Congress-NCP bastion, but Bhosale is known to wield considerable influence within the region, and was expected to get the BJP another parliamentary seat in its kitty. Patil, meanwhile, was reluctant to contest against Bhosale citing age and health reasons, but he was persuaded to enter the fray after Pawar reportedly convinced him.

related news

No stone unturned 

Both the BJP and the NCP had left no stone unturned for their respective candidates. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a rally in Satara and praised Bhosale and his oratory skills, NCP chief Pawar stole the show with his rally.

Speaking on a rain-soaked podium on October 19, Pawar had said he had made a mistake by giving the ticket to Bhosale. The speech was iconic, and the image of a 78-year-old Pawar addressing NCP workers in heavy rains dominated social media.

This, observers have said, might have turned the tide in favour of NCP in Satara.

In addition to that, BJP was hoping to cash in on the Maratha votes by pointing out that a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji is siding with the saffron party. That, however, does not seem to have worked out for the party, reports suggest.

Who is Shriniwas Patil? 

Patil has served as the former Governor of Sikkim. He is also known as 'Dadasaheb' and is a close aide of Pawar's.

While the Congress was keen on fielding former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Prithviraj Chavan, from Satara, Chavan was not ready to contest from the seat since he did not want to enter national politics. A call from Pawar then to Patil had readied Patil to contest from the Satara seat, reports suggest.

Patil was a part of the Congress before he defected along with Pawar loyalists in 1999 when the latter floated the NCP.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 12:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha Bypolls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.