Bypoll results 2019 | OBC leader and BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor loses from Radhanpur assembly seat

OBC leader and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Alpesh Thakor lost the by-election to Radhanpur Assembly constituency on October 24.

Thakor was trailing behind Congress' Raghu Desai by a significant margin. Thakor had quit Congress in April this year. He had complained of "ill treatment" and "injustice" that had been met out to his community while tendering his resignation.

According to reports, Thakor was also unhappy with the local party leadership for denying him the ticket to Patan Lok Sabha seat. Congress had fielded former Member of Parliament (MP) Jagdish Thakor over him.