Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bypoll results 2019 | OBC leader and BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor loses from Radhanpur assembly seat

Thakor had quit Congress in April this year. He had complained of "ill treatment" and "injustice" that had been met out to his community while tendering his resignation

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OBC leader and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Alpesh Thakor lost the by-election to Radhanpur Assembly constituency on October 24.

Thakor was trailing behind Congress' Raghu Desai by a significant margin. Thakor had quit Congress in April this year. He had complained of "ill treatment" and "injustice" that had been met out to his community while tendering his resignation.

According to reports, Thakor was also unhappy with the local party leadership for denying him the ticket to Patan Lok Sabha seat. Congress had fielded former Member of Parliament (MP) Jagdish Thakor over him.

Overall, of the six Assembly seats in Gujarat where bypolls were held on October 21, the Congress is now leading on four seats while the ruling BJP is ahead on two seats.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 03:48 pm

