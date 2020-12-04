PlusFinancial Times
By when will every Indian get free COVID vaccine, Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

"In today's all-party meeting, we hope the PM clarifies by when will every Indian get free Covid vaccine," he said on Twitter.
PTI
Dec 4, 2020 / 10:59 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi, President of India's main opposition Congress party, pauses as he takes a question during a news conference at his party's headquarters in New Delhi, India, February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis - RC1E9842DDE0
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will clarify at the all-party meeting by when will every Indian get free COVID-19 vaccine. His remark came ahead of the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country, the vaccine challenges and the way forward.

Floor leaders of various parties in Parliament have been invited by the government at the virtual all-party meeting on Friday.
