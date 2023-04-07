 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
By transgressing powers, BJP-appointed governors 'trampling upon democracy': Chidambaram

PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

BJP-appointed governors are "trampling upon democracy" by transgressing their powers, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Friday as he hit out at Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's remarks on his discretion to withhold bills passed by the state legislature.

During his interaction with civil service aspirants for the 'Think to Dare' series at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday, Ravi commented on assembly bills forwarded to him for presidential assent and said that "the governor has three options: give assent, withhold - meaning the bill is dead - which the Supreme Court and Constitution uses as decent language to mean reject, and third, reserve the bill for the President".

This is a governor's discretion, Ravi had said.

