By stalling parliament, BJP trying to make Rahul Gandhi hero to serve own interests: Mamata Banerjee

Mar 20, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

A senior TMC leader said Banerjee, while addressing party workers over the phone during an internal party meeting in Murshidabad district on Sunday, alleged that the Congress has failed to fight the BJP and has a tacit understanding with the saffron camp in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of trying to make a hero out of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to divert attention from the burning issues by stalling the parliament proceedings over his recent remarks in the UK.

"Our party supremo, while addressing our internal meeting over the phone, said the BJP is deliberately trying to make a hero out of Rahul Gandhi by stalling the Parliament proceedings over his remarks. The BJP is doing this to serve its own interests so that other opposition parties can't raise issues concerning the people. They want to make Rahul Gandhi a hero of the opposition camp," TMC Murshidabad district chairman and MP Abu Taher told PTI.

The internal meeting of Murshidabad district was held at the Baharampur party office on Sunday evening.