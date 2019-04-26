App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 08:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

By promising NYAY, does Rahul Gandhi mean Congress did injustice to country: Ex-speaker

"The party which has ruled the country for more than half a century, is now talking of NYAY (justice)," said Singh, referring to the Congress promise to implement Nyuntam Aaay Yojna, a minimum income of Rs 72,000 a year to the poorest 20 percent people of the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rajasthan's former deputy speaker Rao Rajendra Singh asked if by promising 'Nyay' Congress president Rahul Gandhi accepts that his party has been doing injustice to the country till now.

"So is Rahul Gandhi accepting that the Congress has done injustice to the country for so many years?" Singh asked in a press conference.

The BJP leader held the news conference shortly after the Congress president, in his election rallies at Jalore, Ajmer and Kota, promised to roll out Nyay scheme, while criticising the Centre's steps on demonetisation and GST.

The BJP leader asserted that "Rahul Gandhi's statements are based on falsehood".

Singh said the Congress president should tell people why Rajasthan was not getting the benefit of the Centre's health insurance scheme 'Ayushman India'.

He said it is ironical that despite the Gehlot government junking Bhamashah Yojna, started by the previous BJP government for women empowerment, the Congress president was talking of depositing money in women's bank accounts.

Singh also accused the Congress of having double standard on Goods and Services Tax within and outside Parliament.

There are many Congress MPs in the GST council, but they change their stand on the GST, once they step outside the Hose and dub it as Gabbar Singh Tax.

He said that at present, the voters of the whole country have risen above caste based politics and  have made up their mind to vote for nationalism.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 08:06 am

#Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

