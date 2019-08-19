App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 09:47 AM IST | Source: Hindustan Times

By 2024, BJP to have significant presence in Telangana: JP Nadda

JP Nadda addressed a rally in Hyderabad, where a large number of leaders, including ex-MLAs from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Congress, joined the BJP

Hindustan Times @moneycontrolcom

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President JP Nadda on August 18 expressed confidence that Telangana would join the BJP's kitty like all the other states in the country by 2024.

Nadda addressed a huge rally in Hyderabad, where a large number of leaders, including ex-MLAs from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Congress, joined the BJP.

"When the entire nation is rallying behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and getting benefits from his government's policies and programmes, Telangana cannot lag behind. The people of Telangana also should enjoy the fruits of development initiated by the Modi government," the BJP working president said.

Close

Stating that it was the dream of the people of Telangana to see BJP rule in the state, Nadda called upon the party workers to strive for the realization of their dreams in the next elections.

related news

"Though the Telangana Rashtra Samithi was not part of the NDA, Modi has not shown any discrimination against the state and fulfilled all the promises made in the state bifurcation act. Though it was not mentioned in the act, the Modi government sanctioned an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to Telangana," he reminded.

Coming down heavily on the TRS government led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the BJP leader said the state government was not able to utilize the central funds for various schemes, like PM Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bhava.

"The chief minister is ruling the state like a monarch, instead of being democratic. He does not go to Secretariat at all, but wants to demolish the existing secretariat on the pretext of bad Vastu. He has scant respect towards women, as there is not a single woman in his cabinet," he said.

Nadda also alleged that KCR (as the Telangana CM is called) was wasting huge public money by escalating the cost of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project by two times, though it could have been completed with Rs 30,000 crore. "It is nothing but cheating the people," he said.

He also accused the TRS chief of indulging in mere publicity, while nothing was happening in action. "He wasted money in the name of Haritha Haram, a tree plantation programme. He cheated Dalits by going back on his promise of distributing three acres of land to each of them. If at all there is anybody who got benefitted during the TDP regime, it is family members of KCR," he alleged.

The BJP working president welcomed leaders from other parties who had come forward to strengthen the BJP in Telangana. "They are joining us with a strong faith in the leadership of Modi. The party will give them due recognition and respect," he said.

Lashing out at the Congress for opposing the abrogation of Article 370, Nadda wondered how the Congress could call itself a nationalist party. "Thanks to the leadership of Modi and Amit Shah, today every Jammu and Kashmir citizen will enjoy the same benefits that every other Indian has," he said.

Union minister Kishan Reddy and, Telangana BJP chief Dr Laxman were also present at the meeting.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 09:47 am

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.