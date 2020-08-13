Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal may return to IAS, met NSA before quitting politics: Report

After leaving the Jammu & Kashmir People’s Movement, a party he formed, and announcing his exit from politics, bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal has now suggested that he is not opposed to rejoining the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Hindustan Times reported.

Faesal had, in fact, contacted National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval before quitting the party and politics, it stated.

"There has been a lot of speculation about the conversations I’m having with people in the government. I have been a member of IAS, and it’s nothing strange if I’m meeting people in the government," Faesal said, adding that he has to "work and live here" and that it is "perfectly normal."

"I am not averse to working with the government. Public administration is my domain of expertise. That’s where I belong," Faesal said.

According to the report, Faesal, who had resigned from the IAS in early 2019, had become a vocal critic of the central government. However, his views have now changed, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

"I think we need to understand that in 1949 national consensus was about incorporating Article 370 and the 2019 national consensus is about scrapping it. We have to understand the mood of the nation and come to terms with the reality," Faesal said.

After J&K was stripped of its special status last year, Faesal had tweeted, "Kashmir will need a long, sustained non-violent political mass movement for the restoration of political rights. Abolition of Art 370 has finished the mainstream. Constitutionalists are gone. So, you can either be a stooge or a separatist now. No shades of grey."

Now, according to the report, Faesal said that he was talking about the "political grey zone in which electoral politics operated."

"I said that once the grey zone is over people will call you a stooge or separatist. (And) I said I’m neither of the two," Faesal said. "I’m a proud citizen of this country who wants to make a difference in the lives of people. I don’t recognise these labels at all," the former bureaucrat added.

Faesal said the people are now "face to face with a new political reality in Kashmir" and that the facts on ground have changed since August 5.

"I want to articulate my understanding of the situation without the need to be politically correct. Kashmir has suffered a lot in the past. I don’t want to bank on old illusions, take Kashmiris down a garden path, and build my career on that. I’m quitting with all humility and telling people that I can’t promise something that I can’t deliver," Faesal said about his decision to quit politics. He added that the legislative route might provide answers.

"In a democracy, this consensus is dynamic and we should not lose hope. The same Parliament has provided answers in the past and I’m sure the same Parliament will provide answers in the future also," Faesal said.

Officials told the newspaper that "rules can be tweaked" to accommodate Faesal and that he could soon be reinstated in an advisory role.