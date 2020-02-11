Burari Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Burari Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Burari Election Result 2020 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Burari constituency of New Delhi including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Burari is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in Central district. Delhi is located in India.
Below is the Delhi Poll Hari Nagar Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 67.78% and in 2013, 65.96% of Burari's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Sanjeev Jha of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 67950 votes which was 34.77% of the total votes polled. Sanjeev Jha polled a total of 195427 (63.82%) votes.
AAP's Sanjeev Jha won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10351 (6.38%) votes. Sanjeev Jha polled 162318 which was 37.07% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020.
- Click here for Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates, News, Views and Analysis
- Click here for full coverage on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020