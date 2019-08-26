Bulandshahr violence: Accused out on on bail welcomed with garlands, slogans

Seven people who were accused in the Bulandshahr violence last year were welcomed with garlands and greeted with slogans upon their release on bail on August 24, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The report states that the seven accused, who allegedly attempted murder, committed arson and rioted during the protests against cow slaughter on December 3 last year, were granted bail after a high court order.

Of the seven accused, Shikhar Agarwal reportedly headed the local unit of the Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to the report, Agarwal, who had gone into hiding after the violence, had posted a video along with Yogesh Raj, another accused in the case.

The report states that videos of the seven being welcomed with slogans, including 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', emerged on social media soon after their release.

"We respect the judgment of the honorable High Court. As per procedure, the bail has been granted on certain conditions which includes that the accused will not, in any way, attempt to influence the investigation. If they are found violating any such condition, we will file for their bail cancellation," Raghvendra Kumar Mishra, who headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the incident, told the newspaper.

"Five accused facing section 302 have not been granted bail yet," Mishra added.

According to a report by the Hindu, a "welcome party" in honour of the accused was also thrown later.

The violence in Bulandshahr had resulted in the death of Police Inspector Subodh Kumar. According to Additional Director General of Meerut zone Prashant Kumar, a mob had pelted the police with stones and indulged in arson setting several vehicles and the Chingarwathi Police Chowki on fire.