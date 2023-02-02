English
    Budget session: Opposition parties meet in Parliament to evolve joint strategy

    Sources said leaders of like-minded opposition parties will meet at 10 am in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and will discuss issues that are to be brought up during the session which began on January 31.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

    Opposition parties meet in the Parliament complex Thursday morning to evolve a joint strategy to take on the government during the Budget session.

    Kharge had said that like-minded parties would ensure better coordination during the session to unitedly raise issues of publiic importance.

    Opposition parties have been seeking to raise the Adani issue, Chinese transgressions at the border and role of Governors in states.