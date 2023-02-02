Budget session: Opposition parties meet in Parliament to evolve joint strategy

Opposition parties meet in the Parliament complex Thursday morning to evolve a joint strategy to take on the government during the Budget session.

Sources said leaders of like-minded opposition parties meet at 10 am in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and will discuss issues that are to be brought up during the session which began on January 31.

Kharge had said that like-minded parties would ensure better coordination during the session to unitedly raise issues of publiic importance.

Opposition parties have been seeking to raise the Adani issue, Chinese transgressions at the border and role of Governors in states.

The first part of the Budget session will take up the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's address, and then on the Union Budget 2023-24 that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

Read More

Meanwhile, the sources said the Congress Strategy Committee also met at 9:15 am in the office of the Congress Parliamentary party to discuss the party's strategy.