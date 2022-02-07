Budget session of Parliament: PM Modi to reply on motion of thanks debate in Lok Sabha today

“May we work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his New Year message to Indians. (Image: AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the Lok Sabha on February 7 evening in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

The Budget Session commenced on January 31 with the President’s address to the joint Houses of Parliament. In his address, he listed the government’s achievements amid the COVID-19 crisis, especially the steps to fight the pandemic.

Rajya Sabha proceedings will begin at 10am, while the Lok Sabha will function from 4pm. Today, the Rajya Sabha will adjourn for one hour after paying tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who died on February 6.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to make a statement today around 11 am in Rajya Sabha and around 4 pm in Lok Sabha regarding the attack on the convoy of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh on February 3. Owaisi had rejected 'Z category' security after the incident.

The debate on the Motion of Thanks on his address began on February 2, with both the Houses allotting 12 hours each for it. During the debate, the members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) highlighted the achievements of the government and the Opposition attacked the Centre, for its alleged failure on various counts, including on price rise and unemployment.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was first among the Opposition leaders to speak in the Lok Sabha, in his speech, Gandhi alleged that "we are living in two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor" and the gap between them was widening. Gandhi also criticised the government for enabling Pakistan and China to come together.

The first part of the Budget Session will end on February 11. The second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.