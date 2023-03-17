Budget session: Delhi LG lists out govt achievements, speech interrupted by slogan shouting

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on Friday with the maiden address of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who listed out various achievements of the government and hoped that the national capital becomes a progressive global city one day.

His address was interrupted as BJP legislators raised slogans demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy and AAP legislators opposing them.

To bring order to the house, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel marshalled out three BJP MLAs for interrupting the LG. Other party legislators too walked out of the assembly shortly after.

”Delhi being a national capital attends to people from all parts of the country and from all walks of life, coming to work and making Delhi their home. My government seeks to fulfil their aspirations, through sincere responsiveness and efforts. I am sure that with the help and cooperation of the members of this august house we shall overcome challenges and transform Delhi into a modern, progressive and global city,” he said.

The LG said quality education supported by complementary infrastructure has been the professed goal of the government.”As a result of the government’s focused attention on improving the quality of education, the students of Delhi have done exceedingly well in the sphere of education. Government schools recorded pass percentage of 98 per cent and 97 per cent at classes 12th and 10th level respectively, during the academic session 2021-22,” he said.

Listing out other education initiatives, he said the Delhi Board of School Education has started functioning in 41 schools of the Delhi government.In next few years, the scope of coverage will be extended to the willing private schools also, he said.

To equip children of Class 3-9 with basic reading and writing skills, 'Mission Buniyaad' programme was conducted and is still continuing to fill the learning gap and to recover the learning loss due to Covid-19, he said.

He also spoke about a ”happiness curriculum” and the government’s vision to convert all classrooms into digital classrooms within five years. 'Project Voices' is being launched in all schools for students of Class 3-12 for sharing thoughts through speaking while the government has decided to setup a boarding school for underprivileged children, he said.

Sharing the initiatives in the sector of higher education, he said the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University has added a centre of excellence 'Centre for Precision Medicine' with ultra-modern facilities. It will help in research in RTPCR, genome study etc.

Noting that the Covid-19 pandemic adversely impacted the demand and supply of goods and services in the economy, he said that Delhi has remained an island of robust economic fundamentals. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Delhi at current prices increased from Rs 6,16,085 crores in 2016-17 to Rs 9,23,967 crores during 2021-22, registering a growth of 50 per cent.

”The contribution of Delhi to national GDP (at current prices) is 4.22 per cent as compared to its share of 1.52 per cent in the total population of the country. The per capita income of Delhi at current prices is estimated at Rs 4,01,982 during 2021-22 registering an increase of 16.81 per cent as compared to Rs 3,44,136 during 2020-21,” he said.

Listing out the government’s initiatives in the direction of providing social security, he said that an MoU has been signed with UN Women to provide technical support to the city government to strengthen the government's ongoing efforts on eliminating violence and discrimination against women.

Under Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana 38 more coaching institutes have been taken on panel of Delhi Government, he said. While talking about infrastructure developments, he said 1.35 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed throughout Delhi and approximately 20,000 classrooms have been inaugurated, while sharing that all the future buildings will be net zero green building with zero waste.

Talking about health, which is one of the priority areas of the AAP dispensation, he said new hospitals at Jwalapuri, Siraspur, Madipur and Vikaspuri are being constructed while remodelling of 19 existing Hospitals has also been done.

”Five new hospitals at Bindapur, Baprola, Deendarapur, Keshavpuram and Sangam Vihar are at planning stage. More than 16,000 beds will be added after completion of new hospitals and remodelling of the hospitals,” he said.

The Health Information Management System (HIMS) project is in implementation phase, he said, adding that pilot project is being done in two hospitals and later the project will be scaled up to all hospitals and healthcare institutions.

”Health Card Project has been initiated, which aims to provide Health Card to all the eligible residents of Delhi wherein a QR code-based Health Card will be provided on the basis of voter ID Card,” he shared. The LG also said that 'severe' air quality dropped from 24 days in 2021 to six days in 2022 with the government also working to increase green cover in Delhi.

The other initiatives in the environment sector include the launch of Green Action Plan 2022-23, soil moisture conservation works in the Central and Southern Ridge area in the form of small check-dams.