Budget Session 2022 LIVE | TRS MPs in Rajya Sabha walk out of the House until Chairman accepts Privilege Motion against PM Modi

Over 10,000 seats across courses in IITs remained vacant in last 2 years, 8,700 in NITs: Govt
Over 10,000 seats across different courses remained vacant in various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) during the last two years, while over 8,700 seats were vacant in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday. Pradhan gave the information in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
According to the data, 5,484 seats remained unfilled in IITs in 2020-21. Of them, 476 seats were vacant in undergraduate courses (BTech), 3,229 seats in postgraduate courses, and 1,779 in PhD courses. In 2021-22, the number of vacant seats in IITs were 5,296, slightly lower than the previous year. Of them, 361 seats remained vacant in BTech courses, 3,083 in postgraduate courses and 1,852 in PhD courses. (PTI)