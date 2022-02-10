MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
    Live now
    auto refresh
    February 10, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST

    Budget Session 2022 LIVE | TRS MPs in Rajya Sabha walk out of the House until Chairman accepts Privilege Motion against PM Modi

    Budget Session 2022 LIVE: The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. Stay here for all the latest updates

    Budget Session 2022 LIVE: Today is the ninth day of the Budget Session of the Parliament, which started on January 31. The TRS MPs protest in the Well of the Rajya Sabha over PM Narendra Modi's statement in the House on February 8 on the passing of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill.

    On February 9, the Opposition in both houses accused the government of leaving out the majority

    of the poor in its Budget 2022 and not doing enough for the farm sector that employs a large number of people in the country. Congress Lok Sabha MP K Suresh also gave an adjournment motion notice to discuss the hijab row in Karnataka.

    MoS Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha that the implementation of National Policy and Action Plan to address Left Wing Extremism 2015 has resulted in a decline in violence. The incidents of LWE violence have been reduced by 77 per cent from an all-time high of 2,258 in 2009 to 509 in 2021.

    Being held amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the timings of the session of both the houses have been staggered with the Rajya Sabha sitting from 10 am to 3 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm. The session will continue till April 8, with a month-long break after the first part culminates on February 11.
    • February 10, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

      Budget Session 2022 LIVE | Over 10,000 seats across courses in IITs remained vacant in last 2 years, 8,700 in NITs: Govt

      Over 10,000 seats across different courses remained vacant in various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) during the last two years, while over 8,700 seats were vacant in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday. Pradhan gave the information in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

      According to the data, 5,484 seats remained unfilled in IITs in 2020-21. Of them, 476 seats were vacant in undergraduate courses (BTech), 3,229 seats in postgraduate courses, and 1,779 in PhD courses. In 2021-22, the number of vacant seats in IITs were 5,296, slightly lower than the previous year. Of them, 361 seats remained vacant in BTech courses, 3,083 in postgraduate courses and 1,852 in PhD courses. (PTI)

    • February 10, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

      Budget Session 2022 LIVE | BJP's Arun Singh targets Priyanka Gandhi over her 'right to wear bikini' remark

      In the Rajya Sabha on February 10, Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Arun Singh asked when the government would block the account of a senior Congress leader who said students can reach schools wearing bikinis. He was referring to Priyanka Gandhi's comments over the hijab row wherein she said, Whether it is a bikini, a 'ghoonghat', a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear."This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women,” she said using the hashtag 'ladkihoonladsaktihoon.’

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 10, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

      Budget Session 2022 LIVE | TRS MPs in Rajya Sabha walk out until Chairman accepts the Privilege Motion against PM Modi

      TRS MPs in Rajya Sabha walked out of the House until the Chairman accepts the Privilege Motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

    • February 10, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

      Budget Session 2022 LIVE | TRS MPs protest in Rajya Sabha

      TRS MPs protest in the Well of the Rajya Sabha over PM Narendra Modi's statement in the House on 8th Feb on the passing of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill.

    • February 10, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

      Budget Session 2022 LIVE | RJD MP in Rajya Sabha, Manoj Jha gives Zero Hour Submission in the House, with the demand for reopening of colleges and universities.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 10, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

      Budget Session 2022 LIVE | Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha about the incident in Karnataka of hoisting a saffron flag at an educational institution

    • February 10, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST

      Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the Budget Session of the Parliament. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.