App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Budget 2019: Consumption, discretionary stocks to benefit on income tax rebate
Recommended articleBudget 2019: Consumption, discretionary stocks to benefit on income tax rebate

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget is trailer for much bigger things to come: K J Alphons

Moreover, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal for presenting a budget committed to "inclusive growth."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Tourism Minister K J Alphons lauded the government's Budget on February 1 and said that "it is trailer for much bigger things to come."

Moreover, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal for presenting a budget committed to "inclusive growth".

Talking to reporters after the Budget was presented, Alphons said,"I think it is a fantastic budget for seemingly large number of people - the middle class, the lower middle class. I think this government has delivered more for the poor of this country than in the past 65 years.

"This is an incredible budget but this is only an interim budget. This is only a trailer for much bigger things to come. But look at the vision that the Prime Minister and the government has put before the country."

related news

Naqvi tweeted, "#Congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi and FM Shri @PiyushGoyal for presenting a Budget committed to "Inclusive Growth" and making Indian economy more strong. #BudgetForNewIndia."


Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 02:12 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #India #Piyush Goyal #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.