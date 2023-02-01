 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Budget 2023: Opposition gets election whiff in Budget proposals

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST

Opposition parties say the Centre focused on elections in Union Budget, ignored major issues such as inflation and growing unemployment.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitahraman presents the first budget of 'Amrit Kaal' on February 1. Finance Minister said the Budget for 2023-24 hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blue print for India@100. This is the last full budget of the second term of the Modi government ahead of the general elections in 2024. In her speech, Sitharaman said the government’s focus is on wide-ranging reforms and some policies implemented through ‘Sabka Prayas’. Here are the top pointers from FM Sitharaman’s Budget speech.

Although Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman had something for everyone in her Budget for 2023-2024, her political rivals smelled "opportunism" and "focus on elections" in her proposals. Ruling party members argued that the Budget was focused on growth and welfare of the country.

Addressing a rally in Bolpur area of Birbhum district, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on the Centre. “Budget is completely opportunistic and not futuristic. It is anti-people and anti-poor. The announcements made by the finance minister will benefit only a particular class of people,” she said.

Banerjee accused the Centre of preparing the Budget with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a third straight term in power.

In her fifth Budget speech, Sitharaman said that individuals with an income of up to Rs 7 lakh will have to pay zero tax under the new tax regime. They will be eligible for a rebate.