Budget 2023: Opposition gets election whiff in Budget proposals

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitahraman presents the first budget of 'Amrit Kaal' on February 1. Finance Minister said the Budget for 2023-24 hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blue print for India@100. This is the last full budget of the second term of the Modi government ahead of the general elections in 2024. In her speech, Sitharaman said the government’s focus is on wide-ranging reforms and some policies implemented through ‘Sabka Prayas’. Here are the top pointers from FM Sitharaman’s Budget speech.

Although Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman had something for everyone in her Budget for 2023-2024, her political rivals smelled "opportunism" and "focus on elections" in her proposals. Ruling party members argued that the Budget was focused on growth and welfare of the country.

Addressing a rally in Bolpur area of Birbhum district, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on the Centre. “Budget is completely opportunistic and not futuristic. It is anti-people and anti-poor. The announcements made by the finance minister will benefit only a particular class of people,” she said.

Banerjee accused the Centre of preparing the Budget with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a third straight term in power.

In her fifth Budget speech, Sitharaman said that individuals with an income of up to Rs 7 lakh will have to pay zero tax under the new tax regime. They will be eligible for a rebate.

Samajwadi Party lawmaker Dimple Yadav said the Budget has been presented keeping the general elections in mind, following which few relaxations in tax have been given to the middle class.

“The government has not said anything about MSP for farmers and employment generation. Railways too has been ignored and it’s disappointing.”

In 2023, nine states will go to polls including Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, and Telangana.

This was the last full Budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's second stint in power. The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held before May 2024.

“The Budget of the Modi government is a proof of the people's faith in the BJP continuously falling! This is a Budget made keeping in mind the elections only, not keeping the country in mind! No effort has been made to find a solution to the dreaded unemployment in this Budget,” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said in a tweet.

“There is nothing in the Budget that would reduce the prices of everyday items. The Modi government has looted the country by increasing the prices of flour, pulses, milk, cooking gas. There is nothing in this Budget for the welfare of Dalits, tribals and backward classes,” said the Congress chief.

BJP leaders said the Union Budget outlines the government's focus on a self-reliant India and is growth-oriented, with focus on harnessing the energies of a New India.

“The Union Budget 2023-24 is expected to bring about positive changes in the country that will lead us towards achieving our goal of becoming a $5-trillion economy and ‘Top Three’ economies within few years,” tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.