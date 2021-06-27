MARKET NEWS

BSP to contest UP and Uttarakhand assembly elections alone: Mayawati

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the former chief minister categorically denied any tie-up with the AIMIM for the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh due next year.

PTI
June 27, 2021 / 03:39 PM IST
Mayawati

Mayawati

The BSP will not enter into any alliance for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly polls, party chief Mayawati said on Sunday.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the former chief minister categorically denied any tie-up with the AIMIM for the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh due next year.

"A news channel is broadcasting news since yesterday that in the upcoming UP Assembly elections, BSP will contest along with (Asaduddin) Owaisi''s party AIMIM. This news is completely wrong, misleading and devoid of any fact. There is not even an iota of truth in this. The BSP vociferously denies this.

"The party wants to clarify that barring Punjab, the BSP will be contesting the Assembly elections to be held in UP and Uttarakhand alone, and will not be entering into any alliance with anyone," Mayawati said in another tweet.

The BSP has recently joined hands with the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab.

Close

Mayawati said that BSP general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Misra has been made the national co-ordinator of the party’s media cell.

She also appealed to the media to consult Misra before publishing any news regarding the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) or its national president.

Mayawati, 65, is a four-time former chief minister of UP.

Her party had tied up with Akhilesh Yadav''s Samajwadi Party(SP) and RLD in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. BSP had won 10 seats while SP had bagged five out of 80 Lok Sabha seats.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.