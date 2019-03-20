BSP supremo Mayawati won't contest Lok Sabha polls

The former Uttar Pradesh CM said that she could vacate a seat and contest for the Lok Sabha later.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on March 20 announced that she will not contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
"Our coalition is doing good...I can vacate a seat and contest for the Lok Sabha later if I want. But for the good of the country and the people, I don't want to contest the polls right now,” Mayawati announced.
The BSP has tied-up with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP) and Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 12:57 pm