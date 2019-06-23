BSP supremo Mayawati appoints brother, nephew to key party posts

The decision was taken at a meeting held, which was attended by top functionaries of the party.
BSP chief Mayawati on June 23 appointed his brother Anand Kumar as the party's national vice president and named her nephew Akash Anand as its national coordinator, a senior leader said.
The decision was taken at a meeting held, which was attended by top functionaries of the party.Amroha MP Danish Ali has been made leader of the party in Lok Sabha and its Nagina MP Girish Chandra has been appointed chief whip, he said.
First Published on Jun 23, 2019 04:10 pm