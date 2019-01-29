App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSP chief Mayawati takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi's minimum income promise

Rahul Gandhi had on January 28 said his party would ensure minimum income guarantee for every poor in the country if it returns to power after Lok Sabha polls due in April-May.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BSP president Mayawati January 29 took a swipe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his promise of providing minimum income on coming to power and wondered if it was another cruel joke like the promises of "garibi hatao" or "achchey din".

The BSP leader advised Rahul Gandhi to first implement schemes relating to poverty alleviation and others related to welfare of people in Congress-ruled states especially in Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh so that people have faith that they can be implemented properly at the national level.

"The promise of Congress just before the Lok Sabha elections of guaranteeing minimum income has led to surprise and created doubts among countrymen," BSP president Mayawati said in a party release issued here. Is this promise another cruel joke like the Congress' promise of "garibi hatao" or that of the present BJP government of depositing Rs. 15 to 20 lakhs in the account of all poor or "achchey din" which have only proved to be hollow promises, Mayawati wondered.

The record of both BJP and Congress is not good when it comes to election promises, she said and added that even if such promises have been implemented they have proved to be a mere eyewash. People can see results of "garibi hatao" slogan of former prime minister Indira Gandhi for themselves, she said, adding both the Congress and BJP should not make any promise which they cannot fulfil. People have tested both the Congress and BJP in the past 72 years and therefore it is the appeal of the BSP that they believe the party which works more than making tall clams and promises, she said.

related news

Rahul Gandhi had on January 28 said his party would ensure minimum income guarantee for every poor in the country if it returns to power after Lok Sabha polls due in April-May.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #2019 Lok Sabha polls #India #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.