BSF jurisdiction row: AAP accuses Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi of surrendering over half of the state to Modi govt

The central government had on Wednesday increased the powers of the BSF by increasing its jurisdiction in poll-bound Punjab by up to 50 km from the international border.

PTI
October 15, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi meets with PM Modi at his residence in Delhi (Image: Twitter/ PMO India)

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi meets with PM Modi at his residence in Delhi (Image: Twitter/ PMO India)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday targeted the Punjab government over the issue of extension of the Border Security Force's jurisdiction by the Centre, saying Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has ''surrendered'' more than half of the state to the Modi government.

The central government had on Wednesday increased the powers of the BSF by increasing its jurisdiction in poll-bound Punjab by up to 50 km from the international border.

The jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) has been extended by the Centre in the name of national security only to bring over half of Punjab under the Centre's rule, the AAP alleged.

Extension of the BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab and other states is ''a direct attack'' on the federal structure of the country, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha told a press conference at the party’s headquarters here.

Chadha is also co-in charge of the party's political affairs in Punjab, where the Congress is in power.

''By extending the jurisdiction of the BSF, the Narendra Modi government has imposed President's Rule in more than half of Punjab. This area will now be ruled by the BJP and the Narendra Modi government,” he said. “It has been done because the BJP has understood that it will not be able to form its government in the state,'' Chadha said.

The AAP leader said that his party ''firmly'' condemns and opposes the Centre's decision to extend the BSF's jurisdiction. ''We will not let this happen,'' he said.

The AAP is the main opposition party in Punjab where assembly polls are due to be held early next year.
PTI
Tags: #AAP #Bharatiya Janata Party prime ministerial candidate and Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi #BSP #Charanjit Singh Channi #India #Politics
first published: Oct 15, 2021 04:52 pm

