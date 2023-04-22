 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BSF DG visits LoC in Rajouri, Poonch; reviews security

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST

The director general of Border Security Force (BSF) S L Thaosen on Saturday visited forward areas and reviewed security situation and challenges along the Line of Control (LoC) in twin border districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The DG also had security-related discussions with Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and other CRPF commanders based in Rajouri and Poonch, they said.

Thaosen, who arrived in Jammu on a two-day visit on Thursday, visited forward defence locations in Rajouri and Poonch districts and reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and also domination plan on FDLs, they said.

During his visit, the DG also interacted with BSF jawans on the ground and exhorted them to deliver their best at all times.