BS Yeddyurappa should not have politicised the Pulwama attack, says BJP chief Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah said Karnataka party chief BS Yeddyurappa should not have politicised the Pulwama attack.

A day after the February 26 air strike, former Karnataka Chief Minister Yeddyurappa had said that India's pre-emptive strikes on terror camps in Pakistan had created a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would help the party win over 22 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

After his comments drew flak for linking India's air strike with BJP's prospects in Lok Sabha polls, Yeddyurappa had said there was no question of seeking electoral gains and the nation came first to him.

"I would like to clarify that my statement yesterday has been completely misinterpreted," he had said.

Asked about Shah’s comment over his remark at India Today conclave on March 1, Shah said Yedyurappa should not have politicised the issue.

Earlier, Congress slammed the BJP over Yeddyurappa’s comment, saying it revealed the "most deceitful and shameless motive" of the party.

Congress leader KC Venugopal on February 28 said: "To use the supreme valour and commitment of armed forces for petty political gain is totally shameful and condemnable. The statement made by Yeddyurappa has clearly revealed the most wicked political agenda well supported by (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and (BJP president) Amit Shah."

(With inputs from PTI)