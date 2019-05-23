App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BS Yeddyurappa says BJP will play wait and watch as Congress-JD(S) alliance totters

BJP bagged 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, its biggest ever

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Visuals from Karnataka’s Indian National Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) party president offices were contrasting and hardly surprisingly.

While Dinesh Gundu Rao's, Karnataka Congress state president, house wore a deserted look, it was one of euphoria at BS Yeddyurappa’s residence, with saffron flags flying high and buzzing with party workers hailing BJP’s biggest ever mandate in the state.

Party worker celebrating at BS Yeddayurappa's residence

BJP bagged 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, its biggest ever. Political analysts predict that Karnataka might be headed for a new government under the helm of Yeddyurappa as the JD(S)-Congress coalition in the state is on the verge of collapse.

related news

They see the possibility of more Congress and JD(S) Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) shifting alliance to the BJP, translating in necessary numbers for the BJP.

During the 2018 Karnataka state elections, having won 104 seats, BJP failed to secure majority (113 seats). The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has a total of 224 seats. As a result, JD(S) with 38 seats and Congress with 77 seats came together to form the government, with HD Kumaraswamy becoming the Chief Minister.

Responding to a question on whether BJP is likely to form a government, Yeddyurappa said he does not want to comment on the state's affairs. “I will wait till tomorrow to see what decision JD(S) and the Congress coalition is taking,” he said.

Thanking the electorate for BJP's win, he said it is also a first time in India’s political history where a non-Congress national party has won 25 seats in Karnataka. “All stalwarts in Congress including former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, Mallikararjun Kharge, veteran Veerapa Moily and seven time MLA KH Muniyappa were badly defeated indicating people’s solid support for the BJP and PM Narendra Modi. A special thanks especially to costal Karnataka, North Karnataka and old Mysuru region electing BJP candidates.”

“This has taught lesson to Siddharamaiah, who arrogantly spoke against Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders. In the state’s political history, for the first time a political party has polled 54 percent of all polled votes. People of the state have showed that they will not tolerate discriminatory approach of the coalition government in the state,” he stated.

 

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 08:46 pm

tags #Election Results 2019 #Karnataka

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.