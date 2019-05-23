BS Yeddyurappa says BJP will play wait and watch as Congress-JD(S) alliance totters

Visuals from Karnataka’s Indian National Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) party president offices were contrasting and hardly surprisingly.

While Dinesh Gundu Rao's, Karnataka Congress state president, house wore a deserted look, it was one of euphoria at BS Yeddyurappa’s residence, with saffron flags flying high and buzzing with party workers hailing BJP’s biggest ever mandate in the state.

BJP bagged 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, its biggest ever. Political analysts predict that Karnataka might be headed for a new government under the helm of Yeddyurappa as the JD(S)-Congress coalition in the state is on the verge of collapse.

They see the possibility of more Congress and JD(S) Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) shifting alliance to the BJP, translating in necessary numbers for the BJP.

During the 2018 Karnataka state elections, having won 104 seats, BJP failed to secure majority (113 seats). The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has a total of 224 seats. As a result, JD(S) with 38 seats and Congress with 77 seats came together to form the government, with HD Kumaraswamy becoming the Chief Minister.

Responding to a question on whether BJP is likely to form a government, Yeddyurappa said he does not want to comment on the state's affairs. “I will wait till tomorrow to see what decision JD(S) and the Congress coalition is taking,” he said.

Thanking the electorate for BJP's win, he said it is also a first time in India’s political history where a non-Congress national party has won 25 seats in Karnataka. “All stalwarts in Congress including former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, Mallikararjun Kharge, veteran Veerapa Moily and seven time MLA KH Muniyappa were badly defeated indicating people’s solid support for the BJP and PM Narendra Modi. A special thanks especially to costal Karnataka, North Karnataka and old Mysuru region electing BJP candidates.”

“This has taught lesson to Siddharamaiah, who arrogantly spoke against Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders. In the state’s political history, for the first time a political party has polled 54 percent of all polled votes. People of the state have showed that they will not tolerate discriminatory approach of the coalition government in the state,” he stated.