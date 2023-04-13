 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BRS govt disbursed Rs 12,000 crore for minorities welfare since 2014: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

Addressing an 'Iftar' party hosted by the state government on Wednesday, Rao said Telangana has made rapid progress under BRS rule.

The BRS government has spent Rs 12,000 crore for the welfare of minorities since it came to power in Telangana in 2014 as against Rs 1,200 crore spent by the Congress dispensation during its decade-long rule of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said.

"Drinking water, and electricity (problems) have been resolved. The issue of unemployment is also being resolved. We are moving ahead but the country is sliding backwards," he said.

Had the Central government's performance been on par with that in Telangana, the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) would have been much higher, the Chief Minister claimed.