App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 05:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bring petrol, diesel under GST: Rahul Gandhi to PM Narendra Modi

The Congress earlier said that the rise in petrol and diesel prices were due to "excessive taxes" imposed by the central and state governments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to bring petrol and diesel under the purview of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), saying the people were distressed over their skyrocketing prices.

The Congress earlier said that the rise in petrol and diesel prices were due to "excessive taxes" imposed by the central and state governments.

Gandhi's fresh push for bringing petrol and diesel under the purview of GST came a day after the Centre effected a Rs 2.50 per litre cut in their prices. The Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50 per litre and asked oil firms to absorb Re 1 a litre of prices.

"Respected Modi ji, the common man is very distressed over skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel. Kindly bring petrol and diesel under the purview of GST," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress chief has been attacking the government over high petrol and diesel prices and his party has accused the ruling dispensation of earning Rs 13 lakh crore due to taxes imposed on petrol and diesel.

The Congress on Thursday hit out at the Modi government over what it described as a "meagre" reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel, saying it is like applying a band-aid after inflicting a thousand wounds on the people of the country.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 05:09 pm

tags #diesel #Economy #GST #Narendra Modi #petrol #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.