Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 08:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Brightest fleeing 'sinking ship' as 'invisible hand' of RSS steering it into rocks: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi took a dig at the Union minister for breaking the news on Facebook and questioned whether Jaitley, who held the finance portfolio before undergoing a kidney transplant surgery in mid-May, continued to be the finance minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today hit out at the central government, claiming that the brightest were fleeing the "sinking ship" as the "invisible hand" of the RSS was steering it into rocks. In a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party president alleged that he was "fast asleep" and described the situation as crazy.

He hit out at the government after Union Minister Arun Jaitley announced that Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian was leaving the Finance Ministry.

Gandhi took a dig at the Union minister for breaking the news on Facebook and questioned whether Jaitley, who held the finance portfolio before undergoing a kidney transplant surgery in mid-May, continued to be the finance minister.

"Ex? FM is locked in his room, breaking news on Facebook. BJP treasurer has the keys to the Indian economy," he tweeted.

"The brightest flee the sinking ship, as the invisible hand of the RSS steers it onto the rocks. Meanwhile, Captain DeMo is fast asleep. It's crazy out there!," he claimed.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 08:27 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #RSS

