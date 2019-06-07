App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 10:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Brexit Party fails to win first seat in UK by-election

Prime Minister Theresa May is stepping down after delaying Brexit twice as she tried and failed to get her EU divorce deal through parliament.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Anti-EU populist Nigel Farage's new Brexit Party failed to win its first seat in Britain's parliament as it lost out to the main opposition Labour Party in a crunch by-election, results on June 7 showed.

The poll in the eastern English city of Peterborough was triggered after the sitting MP, Fiona Onasanya, was dumped by voters after being jailed for lying over a speeding offence.

The Brexit Party's candidate Mike Greene, a local entrepreneur, came in second with nearly 29 percent of the vote, behind Labour's Lisa Forbes, who won around 31 percent. The ruling Conservatives came third with 21 percent, while the Liberal Democrats won 12 percent.

Close

Friday's result is a setback for the Brexit Party -- founded by eurosceptic figurehead Farage only a few months ago -- which came out on top in the European elections in May with 31.6 percent of votes cast.

It had been seeking to capitalise on that momentum as well as voter disillusionment with the main Conservative and Labour parties, who have historically shared the Peterborough seat.

Prime Minister Theresa May is stepping down after delaying Brexit twice as she tried and failed to get her EU divorce deal through parliament.

Farage, who has called for Britain to leave the bloc without a deal, said last weekend while campaigning he saw the by-election as "the opportunity for the next chapter in this great story".
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 10:00 am

tags #Brexit #Economy #EU #Politics #UK #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.